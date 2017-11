The Tolar Rattlers will take on Colorado City at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 24 in Brownwood in the area round of the UIL 3A Division II playoffs.

Colorado City beat Tuila 35-14 in the first round. The Wolves lost only one game all year, against Albany, and were 4-0 in District 2-3A Division II.

The winner of Tolar-Colorado City will play the winner of Eastland and Canadian in the regional semifinal round.