The Tolar Rattlers used a smothering defensive start to the second half to beat the Eastland Mavericks 58-39 Friday night in Mineral Wells.

Tolar and Eastland were tied 21-21 at the half, but the Rattlers scored the first 20 points of the third quarter and held the Mavericks scoreless until 56 seconds were left on the clock to take a 42-23 lead into the final period.

Devin Hodges led the Rattlers with 15 points. Will Bonnell had 12, including 8 in the 3rd quarter, and Bryce Farmer also scored 12.

The win means Tolar earns the final playoff spot in District 7-3A. The Rattlers will play Bowie at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Azle.