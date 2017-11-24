Tolar football eliminated by Colorado in area round

BROWNWOOD — The Tolar Rattlers were eliminated from the UIL 3A Division II playoffs in the area round by the Colorado Wolves on Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium in a 28-14 loss.

Tolar’s Bryan Morgan had two touchdown passes in the first half, one each to Clayton Deaver and Brice Scott. But the Rattlers couldn’t get anything going in the second half, and Colorado found their running game. With a minute left on fourth down and up 21-14, the Wolves connected on a 20-yard TD pass to ice the game.

The Rattlers finished the season at 7-5 in head coach Jeremy Mullins’ first season. Colorado is 11-1 and will play Canadian in the regional semi-final.