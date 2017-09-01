Tolar falls to Crawford in season opener

WHITNEY, TX — The Tolar Rattlers opened their season with a hard-fought loss against the Crawford Pirates 26-6.

Tolar trailed 20-0 at the half, but played the Pirates to an even 6-6 draw in the second half.

Two fumbles and two horsecollar penalties doomed the Rattlers in the first half. Other than that, Tolar played a clean game. Jacob Sparks bullied his way to a running touchdown, and showed promise on the ground.

Bryan Morgan played well in his debut at quarterback, scrambling and passing while limiting turnovers.

Tolar plays Hico next Friday on the road at 7:30 p.m.