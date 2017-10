The Tolar Rattlers were locked in a tight battle against the Dublin Lions all night Friday and finally prevailed on a safety in the fourth quarter.

Tolar won, 30-28, and improved to 5-3 (2-1 District 4-3A Division II).

The Rattlers will host Cisco next Friday in what should be a very tight game. With this win, Tolar took a big step in securing a playoff berth in head coach Jeremy Mullins’ first year.