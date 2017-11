The Tolar Rattlers couldn’t stick with Godley on Tuesday night at home, losing 66-49.

Tolar trailed by just four at the half, 29-25, but a 24-11 third quarter in favor of Godley put the game out of reach.

Seth Carroll led Tolar with eight points, while Mason Behrens and Andrew Johnson each had six.

The Rattlers are now 1-3 on the season. They’ll play in the Dublin Tournament this weekend.