The Tolar Rattlers hung tough in Eastland Friday night but couldn’t solve the Mavericks, losing 35-15.

Tolar was down 20-15 with five minutes left and had the ball, but the Rattlers threw a pick-six and Eastland added another score later.

The Rattlers now have a 3-3 (0-1 in District 4-3A Division II) record.