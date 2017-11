The Tolar Rattlers fell to the Cisco Loboes at home 40-14 on Friday night.

The Rattlers trailed 27-14 at the half, but couldn’t get anything going in the final two quarters.

Tolar (5-4, 2-2 District 4-3A Division II) still controls their own destiny for a playoff berth. A win at Coleman in the final game of the season next Friday would ensure that the Rattlers make the postseason.