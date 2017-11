The Tolar Rattlers beat the Alpine Bucks 33-12 on Friday in Big Spring to advance to the area round of the UIL Class 3A Division II playoffs.

Junior running Mason King put on a show, rushing for three touchdowns and well over 100 yards in a workhorse performance. Bryan Morgan threw for two scores, one each to Clayton Deaver and Derian Morphew.

Tolar will face Colorado City next week in the area round at an exact date and location to be determined.