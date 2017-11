The Tolar Rattlers earned their first win under new head coach Ethan Lunn on Saturday in a 50-41 victory over De Leon.

Kaden Delgado led the way with 21 points. Mason Behrens added 11. The Rattlers led 29-14 at the half.

Tolar is now 1-1 on the season. They’ll play Dublin on the road Tuesday night.