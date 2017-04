Tolar head basketball coach Kent Caruthers will retire at the end of the 2016-17 school year after 32 years of coaching in public schools.

Caruthers has been all around the state of Texas, from Granbury to Palacios, and ended his career with a trip to the UIL 3A playoffs with the Rattlers.

Caruthers also teaches sciences at Tolar, and coaches the golf team.

Tolar ISD Superintendent Travis Stilwell said he will go to the school board on May 1 to present a candidate for Caruthers’ replacement.