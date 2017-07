The Granbury SEALS swim team came into the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation swim meet and emerged with a second-place finish as a team and qualified 79 swimmers to the state meet in McAllen.

Granbury finished in a close second to Trophy Club in the team competition and won several events on the individual level.

Kinsey Brawner finished with six gold medals, the most of any SEALS swimmer.

The state meet is next week.