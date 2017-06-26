The Granbury SEALS swim team blew out Stephenville and Southlake in their second home meet of the summer on Saturday.

Both the men’s and women’s teams beat their opponents by over 1,000 points each. Granbury had more gold medals — 77 — than the other two teams had total combined metals.

Eleven SEALS had a perfect weekend, winning all three events they competed in. They were, in alphabetical order: Nick Braby, Kinsey Brawner, Kori Brawner, Kyle Brawner, Charley Cummins, Trisha Gryder, Jason Pullano, Jennifer Pullano, Cooper Smith, Claire Steenberge and Matthew Walters.