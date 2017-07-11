The Granbury SEALS swim team stormed into west Fort Worth on Saturday and easily came away with the overall title at the Ridglea Pool Association meet.

Granbury compiled 2,130.5 points, nearly doubling second place Ridglea at 1,153.

Kinsey Brawner, Kori Brawner, Sabrina Mercer, Mary Power, Cole Reszofi, Nicolas Rodriguez and Matthew Walters all swept their events, winning three gold medals each.

Granbury will next compete in the TAAF Region 4 Swim Meet at the Keller Natatorium in Keller on Saturday.