The Granbury SEALS swim team won 13 gold medals at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation state swim meet last weekend.

Kevin Fox and Greg Campbell each earned four individual golds for Granbury. Kaylee Brawner had two first-place finishes, and Kinsey Brawner and Mary Power each had one.

The relay team of Kinsey Brawner, Ethan Martchenke, Charley Cummins and Avery Buchanan also brought home a gold.

In total, Granbury earned nearly 30 medals at the event.