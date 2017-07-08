The second Hood County News Junior Golf Tournament of the summer will take place on Wednesday at Granbury Country Club, and registration remains open for kids under the age of 18.

Children and grandchildren of Hood County residents can play for free, while all other entries require a $10 sign-up fee. Players will also be given a free lunch.

To register, please visit our website or call 817-573-7066 and ask for Grant or Roger. You can also sign up on the day of the tournament if you arrive at the course by 8 a.m.