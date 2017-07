Hood County area residents are encouraged to sign up their kids and grandkids under the age of 18 for the second Hood County News Junior Golf Tournament at Granbury Country Club.

The tournament is free, and will take place on Wednesday, July 12. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m., and if you intend to register on the day of the tourney, please arrive by 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided at no cost.

You can register online here, or call the Hood County News at 817-573-7066 and ask for Grant.