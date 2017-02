The Tolar boys’ basketball team won two games in two nights last week to qualify for the University Interscholastic League playoffs, and they’ll have another quick turnaround before their first round.

The Rattlers will travel to Azle on Tuesday to face Bowie High School in the bi-district round of playoffs. Bowie went undefeated in District 8-3A to claim their district title.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.