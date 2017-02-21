The Tolar Rattlers held a 24-12 lead in the second quarter, but couldn’t hang on against stiff competition as they fell to the Bowie Jackrabbits 63-51 in 3A bi-district action on Tuesday.

Bowie’s Daniel Mosley had 23 points to lead all scorers and controlled the offensive glass, putting Tolar at a disadvantage.

The Rattlers were led by seniors Bryce Farmer and Will Bonnell, each of whom had 15 points.

The loss eliminated Tolar from the playoffs after the Rattlers had won two games in two days last week to claim the fourth and final playoff spot in District 3-7A.