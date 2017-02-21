The Tolar Rattler softball team may be in a rebuilding year, but they opened their season with a competitive showing at the Rio Vista Tournament last weekend.

Tolar took their opening game of the tournament against Keene in a 3-1 win early Thursday morning.

The Rattlers played two more games that day and dropped both in close contests, losing 5-1 to Itasca and 7-5 to Valley Mills.

A rematch with Keene handed Tolar their third loss of the weekend in a hard-fought 3-2 game on Friday.

In their last matchup of the tourney, the Rattler bats exploded with a 19-13 win over 5A Arlington Seguin.

Tolar heads into their matchup with Dublin tonight with a 2-3 record. The Rattlers will travel to Glen Rose for another tournament this weekend.