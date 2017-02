Granbury Lady Pirate goalkeeper Addy Purdy signing her letter of intent to Lubbock Christian University with her teammates, family and several coaches on Wednesday.

Her family invited her select team coach Steve Ramirez and goalkeeper coach Milo Milosevich to join Granbury’s head girls soccer coach David Winkleman to the celebration. Her parents, Dianna and Rusty Rhoads, said they are excited Purdy chose a college close to extended family and that they will get to see her continuing to play.