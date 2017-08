Lake Pointe Granbury will hold its second annual Pointe Fore-ward golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 1 at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the rounds will begin at 8.

Lake Pointe is a non-profit private academy that specializes in autism and related learning differences.

You can register online at their home page. For more information, call 682-936-4112.