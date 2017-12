With a 63-55 victory over Waco University High School, the Granbury Pirates won their home event, the Van Griffith Kia Basketball Tournament.

Kyle Beck led the Pirates with 20 points in the championship game. Cade Dudley had 17 points in the finale, including five three-pointers.

Granbury is now 11-2 on the season. They’ll begin district play with a home game against Burleson High School on Friday.