The Granbury Pirates enjoyed some home court advantage on January 27th during the Granbury Pirate Invitational Tennis Tournament.

The women’s singles final was an all-Granbury affair, as Paige Pritchard took home first place while her teammate Kristyna Matejickova finished second.

The team of Daniel Mounce and Jack Miller were runners-up in the men’s doubles bracket. Blake Steinmann and Cooper Schenewark won their consolation bracket.

In mixed doubles, Payton Freeman and Cadence Chiappe wound up in second place. Hayden Harris and Carissa Taylor rounded out the top finishers with a third place trophy.