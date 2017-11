Granbury held its final preseason basketball scrimmage of the year on Thursday night against Saginaw.

The scores were informally kept, with the totals resetting every quarter, but Saginaw would’ve won a close game had regulation rules been enforced.

For Granbury, Joseph Schmidt hit three three-pointers off the bench in the second quarter. Michael Horne had several midrange jumpers, and Cade Dudley added a couple of treys of his own.

Granbury’s opening game is against Aledo at home Tuesday night.