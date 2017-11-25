Pirates earn all-district honors

Several Granbury Pirates were named to the District 9-5A All-District football team.

Quarterback Kevin Moore and wide receiver Zach McCreight earned first-team all-district honors. McCreight was also an honorable mention at cornerback. Wide receiver Blake Jones, center Raul Sandoval, guard Clay Swindell, and linebacker Braeden Derouen were named to the second team.

Running back Ty Williams, tackle Jason Umanzor, guard Trevor Jones, defensive tackle Tyiler Walker, defensive ends Kody Krause and Keeton Derouen, linebacker Michael Trull and safety Tyler Pippen earned honorable mention.