The Granbury Lady Pirates played a full slate of games in their home volleyball tournament and came out 2-4 over the weekend.

The Lady Pirates went 1-2 in their first day of competition Thursday, beating Azle and losing to Richland and Brownwood.

They split their games Friday with a win over Euless Trinity and a loss to eventual champions Birdville.

Granbury finished out the tournament with a loss to Bell on Saturday.