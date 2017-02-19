Granbury High School swimmers competed at the University Interscholastic League state meet in Austin this week and made appearances in several finals.

Freestyler Kaylee Brawner was a finalist in two events, finishing sixth in the 50 meters with a time of 24.05 seconds and 11th in the 100 meters with a time of 53.48 seconds.

On the men’s side, Anthony Castillo placed 14th in the 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:02.06.

The girls’ freestyle relay team of Raegan Brown, Kinsey Brawner, Trisha Gryder and Kaylee Brawner also made it to the state meet, but narrowly missed the B final with a time of 3:50.51 in preliminary heats.