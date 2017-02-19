Pirate swimmers make state finals

Granbury High School swimmers competed at the University Interscholastic League state meet in Austin this week and made appearances in several finals.

Freestyler Kaylee Brawner was a finalist in two events, finishing sixth in the 50 meters with a time of 24.05 seconds and 11th in the 100 meters with a time of 53.48 seconds.

On the men’s side, Anthony Castillo placed 14th in the 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:02.06.

The girls’ freestyle relay team of Raegan Brown, Kinsey Brawner, Trisha Gryder and Kaylee Brawner also made it to the state meet, but narrowly missed the B final with a time of 3:50.51 in preliminary heats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR