The Granbury Lady Pirates are 4-1 in District 9-5A and looking tougher than ever under head coach Erinn Jayjohn.

Pitcher Kelby Been has been in form lately, striking out opposing batters while limiting any big mistakes.

Granbury will look to bounce back from their lone district loss, against Centennial early last week, with a home game against Arlington Seguin on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.