The Granbury Lady Pirate softball team began their 2017 campaign at the Sulphur Springs Tournament from Feb. 16-18.

The Lady Pirates went 1-3-1 over the course of the weekend. Granbury beat Mt. Pleasant 2-1 and tied Caddo Mills 1-1.

Pitcher Kelby Been was able to fool batters over the weekend, with 20 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.

Captain Livia Zamora batted .545 over the course of the tournament to power the Granbury offense.

The Lady Pirates will look to improve on their record at the Stephenville Tournament this weekend from Feb. 23-25.