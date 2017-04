The Granbury Pirates ended their 2017 regular season campaign with a 4-1 home win over Cleburne Tuesday night.

A strong performance by Kelby Been in the circle was key, as the sophomore struck out 14 opposing batters.

Lyndsey Sager drove in two runs, and Mary Kate McClaren went 2-3 at the plate.

Granbury finished at 11-3 in District 9-5A, and earned the second playoff seed in the district.

UIL playoffs begin the weekend of April 28.