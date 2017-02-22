The Granbury boys’ and girls’ soccer teams both traveled to Burleson Tuesday night for a matchup with Burleson High School, and both matches went down to the wire.

The boys’ squad used a Zach Moore goal from a Logan Moore assist and a Javier Espinoza penalty kick to level with Burleson at 2-2 when the final whistle blew.

In the shootout, Granbury fell 5-4 to the Elks. Ethan Campbell, Sean Lewis, Zach Moore and Espinoza converted their attempts from the spot.

After a scoreless regulation, the girls also went to a shootout. The Lady Pirates were able to pull out a 5-3 win from the spot.

Kaitlyn Washburn, Andi Smith, Kennedy Roy, Miriam Espinosa and Laynee Pence put away the extra penalty shots.

Lady Pirate head coach David Winkleman said his defensive unit played “outstanding” in the win and credited keeper Payton Bell with an “awesome” save in the shootout.