The Granbury boys’ golf team went to Azle’s Cross Timbers Golf Course to compete in the Buzzy Open on Tuesday.

Lawson Berry fired a 90 to lead the Pirates. Cage Crain shot a 96, Tyler Sheppard had a 99, R.J. Howell shot 100, and Zane Phelps added a 106.

Granbury finished in 6th place out of 12 teams with a team total of 385 after taking the four best scores.

The Pirate boys will next head to Burleson to play in the Centennial Tournament this weekend.