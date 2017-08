The beginning of the school year isn’t the only thing right around the corner — Pirate and Lady Pirate golf team tryouts are next week.

Interested golfers need to bring their own clubs and be prepared to walk nine holes at the deCordova Bend Par 3 Course on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Tryouts will be held for both the girls and boys teams.

For questions, contact boys’ head coach Steve Ward at [email protected]