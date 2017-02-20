The Granbury Pirates enjoyed an offensive explosion in their win over Arlington Seguin at home Friday.

The Pirates scored five goals in the win, the most in their season so far. The victory gave Granbury its third straight win in District 9-5A play after an 0-3-1 start.

Sean Lewis scored two goals and assisted Isaiah Garcia on another. Marco Sliva scored an unassisted goal and provided the pass for one of Lewis’s scores.

Zach Moore assisted Lewis’s other goal, and scored one of his own on an assist from Ethan Campbell.

The Pirates will play Tuesday night at home against Burleson. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.