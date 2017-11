The Granbury Pirates opened their 2017-18 campaign with a 56-47 win over Aledo at home on Tuesday night.

Cade Dudley’s running three at the halftime buzzer gave Granbury a 28-26 lead going into the break. Kyle Beck led the Pirates with 14 points, and went 8/8 on free throws in the first half.

Granbury will visit Little Elm on Friday.