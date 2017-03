The Granbury Pirates continued their undefeated streak in District 9-5A with a 3-2 win over Burleson Centennial on Tuesday at home.

Pitcher Matt Hickey threw a complete game, and pitched out of a no-out jam with runners on first and third in the top of the 7th to clinch the contest for Granbury.

With the win, and with Cleburne’s loss to Burleson, Granbury now stands alone atop the district standings.