Pecan Plantation Country Club’s Men’s Golf Association held a Pick-your-partner shamble format tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.

First flight gross winners from the blue tee group were Cory Matheny and James Lunsford. Wayne Keating and Bill Cathey, Jr. came in second place gross score.

Rob Wilson and Charles Stout were first flight net winners, ahead of Phillip Tannery and Brent McCoy.

In the blue tee second flight, Brad Montgomery and Mike Chism posted the first place gross score. Loren Myers and Jimmy Williams trailed them, in second.

Jack Hicks and Stewart Coley edged Mike Brown and George Sutton for second flight net score.

Bryan Hoeflin and Stan Watson took home first place gross honors in the blue tee third flight, ahead of Danny Lee and Jack Bryant.

Mike Reid and Carter Gresham were third flight net winners. C.W. Freeman and Bobby Fain posted the second place net score.

In the first flight of the mixed tee division, Phillip Ritchey and Doug Turner claimed first place gross score. Don Fairweather and Victory Nagle had the best net score, ahead of Martin Gump and Jerry Loftin.

Second flight mixed tee division winners were Dave Hankins and Glenn Schwartzkopf for gross score and George Brown and Bobby Pack for net. Jack Rich and Howard York came in second place in net scoring.