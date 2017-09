Former Granbury Lady Pirate Jia Perkins and the Minnesota Lynx are playing in the WNBA Finals this week against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-1 after two games.

You can catch Game Three Friday night at 8 p.m on ESPN2. Game Four will be at 7:30 Sunday on ESPN, and Game Five, if necessary, will be on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.