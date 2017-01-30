Penalty kicks sink Lady Pirates

The visiting Granbury Lady Pirates soccer team lost the district opener in penalty kicks Friday night.

After keeping the game scoreless during regulation, the team was not able to hold off Burleson High School in the deciding penalty kick matchup. The Lady Pirates defense performed well, said Granbury head coach David Winkleman, clearing the ball and pushing it down the field, but the team needs to improve their finishing skills, he said.

Individually, Kayla Manzano, Raegan Brown and Miriam Espinosa contributed to the team’s strong play during regulation time. Granbury hosts Joshua at 6 p.m. Friday.