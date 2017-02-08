The Pecan Plantation Country Club held a two-man shamble tournament on February 2nd. Results were as follows:
Blue Flight
1st Gross – Gene Garrett and Mel Raid
2nd Gross – Winston Borum and William Brown
1st Net – CW Freeman and Bobby Fain
2nd Net – Terry Humphreys and Everett Berry
3rd Net – Lee Joyce and Jackie Bryant
Mixed Flight
1st Gross – Phillip Richey and Doug Turner
2nd Gross – Rick Lang and Ronald Williams
1st Net – Ron Schuman and Darrell Wesley
2nd Net – Mike Robinius and Wayne Tipton