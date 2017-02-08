The Pecan Plantation Country Club held a two-man shamble tournament on February 2nd. Results were as follows:

Blue Flight

1st Gross – Gene Garrett and Mel Raid

2nd Gross – Winston Borum and William Brown

1st Net – CW Freeman and Bobby Fain

2nd Net – Terry Humphreys and Everett Berry

3rd Net – Lee Joyce and Jackie Bryant

Mixed Flight

1st Gross – Phillip Richey and Doug Turner

2nd Gross – Rick Lang and Ronald Williams

1st Net – Ron Schuman and Darrell Wesley

2nd Net – Mike Robinius and Wayne Tipton