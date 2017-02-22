The Pecan Plantation Country Club Ladies’ Golf Association held their Tuesday playday this week.

In the 18-hole silver tees division, Jeanne Green took first place gross, ahead of Cindi Pustejovsky. Bonnie Beatty had the best net score, followed by Mary Ann Green and Cecil Long.

In 18-hole green tees play, Ann Peal won first-place gross in the first flight, followed by Billie Henderson. Madeline Longmire took first place net over Anne Drake.

The second flight saw Clara Garcia win the gross score competition over Goldie Kelly. Gail Masters beat out Pam Meyer for best net score.

Joyce Kerin won the third flight gross score, while Suzy Stout came in second. Margie Johnson had the best net score, edging out Debbie Jansen.

First place gross in the fourth flight went to Jeri Killingsworth, while Sue Dewey took second. Beverly Franzen posted the best net score over Debbie Conaway.

In the 9-hole first flight division, Caron Nicklas won the gross competition while Nancy Hill had the best net score.

Second flight in the 9-hole division had Delaine Sharkey win the gross competition, while Martha Sheets beat out Sharon Harris for best net.