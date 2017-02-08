The Pecan Plantation Country Club Ladies’ Golf Association held their Playday event on Tuesday.
18-HOLE PLAYERS, SILVER TEES
First Flight
1st Gross Cindi Pustejovsky
1st Net Sandra Spurrier
Second Flight
1st Gross Kathy Hart
1st Net Judy Knifong
18-HOLE PLAYERS, GREEN TEES
First Flight
1st Gross Charlene Fair
1st Net Pam McAda
Second Flight
1st Gross Pat Brown
1st Net Linda Dauber
Third Flight
1st Gross Sherie Kovach
1st Net Cathy Ahlander
Fourth Flight
1st Gross Lin Ritenour
1st Net Doris Killian
9 HOLE PLAYERS – Low Gross Low Net
First Flight
1st Gross Caron Nicklas
1st Net Paula Kaye
Second Flight
1st Gross Delaine Sharkey
1st Net Martha Sheets