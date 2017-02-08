Pecan Plantation concludes LGA event

The Pecan Plantation Country Club Ladies’ Golf Association held their Playday event on Tuesday.

18-HOLE PLAYERS, SILVER TEES  

First Flight

1st Gross         Cindi Pustejovsky

1st Net             Sandra Spurrier

Second Flight

1st Gross         Kathy Hart

1st Net             Judy Knifong

18-HOLE PLAYERS, GREEN TEES

First Flight

1st Gross          Charlene Fair

1st Net             Pam McAda

Second Flight

1st Gross          Pat Brown

1st Net             Linda Dauber

 

Third Flight

1st Gross          Sherie Kovach

1st Net             Cathy Ahlander

 

Fourth Flight

1st Gross         Lin Ritenour

1st Net             Doris Killian

 

9 HOLE PLAYERS – Low Gross Low Net

First Flight

1st   Gross        Caron Nicklas

1st   Net           Paula Kaye

Second Flight

1st  Gross        Delaine Sharkey

1st   Net           Martha Sheets

