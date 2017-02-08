Tweet on Twitter

The Pecan Plantation Country Club Ladies’ Golf Association held their Playday event on Tuesday.

18-HOLE PLAYERS, SILVER TEES

First Flight

1st Gross Cindi Pustejovsky

1st Net Sandra Spurrier

Second Flight

1st Gross Kathy Hart

1st Net Judy Knifong

18-HOLE PLAYERS, GREEN TEES

First Flight

1st Gross Charlene Fair

1st Net Pam McAda

Second Flight

1st Gross Pat Brown

1st Net Linda Dauber

Third Flight

1st Gross Sherie Kovach

1st Net Cathy Ahlander

Fourth Flight

1st Gross Lin Ritenour

1st Net Doris Killian

9 HOLE PLAYERS – Low Gross Low Net

First Flight

1st Gross Caron Nicklas

1st Net Paula Kaye

Second Flight

1st Gross Delaine Sharkey

1st Net Martha Sheets