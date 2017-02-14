Gary Knifong had himself a day he’ll never forget on the golf course Monday.

Knifong, playing at Nutcracker Golf Club, knocked in a double eagle on the par-5 no. 9 hole, measuring over 480 yards from the back tees.

Taking two shots to finish a par-5 is rarer than a hole-in-one — 6 million to one odds to accomplish the feat, according to one study.

And, lest you think he’s telling a typical golf tall tale, Knifong has witnesses to attest to his score. Mike Hart and Steve Spurrier were on hand to watch him knock it in.