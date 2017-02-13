The Ladies’ Golf Association of Nutcracker Golf Club in Pecan Plantation held their weekly Thursday Play Day on February 9th.

C. Hagen had the best gross score in the First Flight, ahead of second place finisher S. Wilson. In net scoring, C. Dauber took first place, while D. Berry came in second.

In the Second Flight, D. Still won first place gross. C. Garcia earned second place, while B. Morton rounded out the top three.

L. Ritenour’s score was good for first place net, ahead of S. Stout in second place and A. Hiser in third.