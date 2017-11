The North Central Texas Academy Lady Pioneers are TAPPS 1A volleyball state champions for the first time in school history.

NCTA swept Bulverde Bracken Christian School in three sets, 25-7, 25-20 and 25-17 in the final. Milica Pejovic, Iva Jelovac, Kansas Simons and Dorotea Koprivica all made the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Pioneers are coached by Jordan Southerland.