The North Central Texas Academy Lady Pioneers edged Ennis High School in five sets on Tuesday night.

NCTA won 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 16-25 and 15-11.

Kansas Simons had four aces and seven kills on 20 attempts. Dorotea Koprivica also had four aces to go along with four blocks, while Iva Jelovac had a whopping 29 assists.

Milica Pejovic dominated at the net with 20 kills on 29 attempts and four blocks.