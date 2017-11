The North Central Texas Academy Lady Pioneers swept their TAPPS 1A area championship match against Irving Stonegate on Tuesday night.

NCTA won 25-8, 25-6 and 25-13. They were never on the verge of losing.

Milica Pejovic had 7 kills and 14 kills, both of which led the team. Iva Jelovac had a team-leading 27 assists.

The Lady Pioneers will play Wichita Falls Christ Academy for the regional championship on Friday night at Fort Worth Covenant Classical School.