The NCTA Pioneers trailed 42-16 in the second quarter against Weatherford Christian but scored 48 in a row and won 64-48 on Friday.

Nash Siachitema went for 10/22 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 57 yards on the ground and a score. He also had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.

Caleb Lawrence had 209 yards rushing on 16 attempts and scored six total touchdowns.