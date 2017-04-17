The North Central Texas Academy tennis team traveled to Waco last week for the Texas Association of Parochial and Private Schools 1A state tournament and advanced deep into the competition.

Milica Pejovic finished second in the girls singles matches. The junior, who hails from Serbia, faced the No. 32 ranked player in the state of Texas in the finals match.

Abbey Kacal and Kansas Simons made it to semifinals of the girls doubles competition. Kacal and Simons finished with a bronze medal in third place.